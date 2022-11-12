Trek Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,833 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

