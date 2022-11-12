Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 40,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

