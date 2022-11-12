Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Cormark

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

TSE TCW opened at C$3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$923.46 million and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.70. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.46 and a 52 week high of C$4.90.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

