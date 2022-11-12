Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $156.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.