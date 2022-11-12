Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

DELL opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

