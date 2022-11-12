Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VUG opened at $230.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.