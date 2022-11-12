Truvestments Capital LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -422.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09.

eBay Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

