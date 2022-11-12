Truvestments Capital LLC Has $175,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $42.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

