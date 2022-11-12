Truvestments Capital LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

