Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 806,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,409 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 752,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $111,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.81. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

