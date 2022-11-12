Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $10,278,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 32.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 57.6% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $352.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

