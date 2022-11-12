Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Shares of LULU opened at $359.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

