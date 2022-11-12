Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,339,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

