Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 200 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $815.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $848.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $745.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $688.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total transaction of $3,696,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,838,404.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,953. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

