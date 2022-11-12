Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 257 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 852.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.