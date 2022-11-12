Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,953,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,267. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $313.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 387.3% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 157,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.8% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 191,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103,980 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
