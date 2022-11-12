Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

