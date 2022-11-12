Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.
Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
