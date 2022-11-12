Unilever (NYSE:UL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
UL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Unilever Price Performance
UL stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
