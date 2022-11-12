Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.37. Union Jack Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £39.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00.

Union Jack Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

Featured Articles

