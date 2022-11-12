Uniswap Trading Down 21.6% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.57 billion and $255.56 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00035494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00354164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022836 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001218 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.46255957 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 520 active market(s) with $364,219,946.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

