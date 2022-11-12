Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Down 33.9% in October

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Univest Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 980.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univest Financial Stock Performance

UVSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Univest Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UVSP traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. 68,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,911. The firm has a market cap of $807.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.93.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.