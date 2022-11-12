Unizen 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $885,536.71 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Unizen has traded 56.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $196.75 million and $885,536.71 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00591712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.24 or 0.30821314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

