UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.82 on Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $2.43 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00022696 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00359355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001321 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.81405281 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,923,925.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.