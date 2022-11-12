Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 195.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Stock Performance

Shares of UONE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. 22,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Urban One has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

(Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.