US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.66 billion. US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

US Foods Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $34.32. 3,633,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Foods by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 244,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

