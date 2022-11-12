US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.66 billion. US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.
US Foods Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $34.32. 3,633,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Foods by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 244,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
