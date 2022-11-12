Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Update

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the October 15th total of 142,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLON traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 133,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.85.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

