VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.84. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $200.77.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

