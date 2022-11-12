Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Shares Up 2.5%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 25.41 and last traded at 25.41. 3,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.78.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is 24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is 25.49.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Featured Stories

