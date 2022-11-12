Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Trading Up 3.2%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$43.90 and last traded at C$43.84. Approximately 44,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 36,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.48.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.78.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.3711 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

