Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,765,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

