Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $230.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

