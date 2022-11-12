Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VGT opened at $342.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

