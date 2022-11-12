Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $526,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $213.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

