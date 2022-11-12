Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $139.78. 461,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,215. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.