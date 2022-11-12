Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 182.3% in October

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the October 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,716. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund
