Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 182.3% in October

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the October 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,716. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 14,551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,468,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,818,000 after purchasing an additional 420,248 shares in the last quarter.

