Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $88.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

