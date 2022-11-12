Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Increased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,528,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.73. The company had a trading volume of 249,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,976. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

