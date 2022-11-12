Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,389,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,528,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.73 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.33.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

