Vantage Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,041. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61.

