Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes $5.91 Million Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,293,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,418,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.01. 383,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

