Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.96. 66,961,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,030,264. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

