Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.18.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.72. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $321.07.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,303,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 159.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.