Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.31. 2,248,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. Ventas has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -411.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ventas by 885.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

