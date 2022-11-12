Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 138.9% in October

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the October 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Venus Concept Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 30.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

In other news, CFO Penna Domenic Della purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,731.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,282 shares of company stock worth $57,225. 46.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Venus Concept by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 383,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 345,108 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

