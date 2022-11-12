Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.20. 722,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

