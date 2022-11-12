Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $199.48 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,018 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 5.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Tractor Supply worth $199,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

