Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases 64,515 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,515 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 3.8% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Synopsys worth $136,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.0 %

SNPS stock traded up $12.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,522. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.