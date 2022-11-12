Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases 910 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,221,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

Alphabet stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,569,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,059,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.