Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,980,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,348,332. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

