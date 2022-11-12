Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.00.

TSE VET opened at C$28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.25. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$858.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

